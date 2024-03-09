Wolverine Season Ends 65-61 vs Jackson

The season came to an end early Friday afternoon at the Ford Wyoming Center for the Riverton Wolverines in a 65-51 loss to the Jackson Broncs in a loser-out game.

Riverton concludes the season with an overall record of 14-14.

Jackson moves on to play Cheyenne East in the consolation championship game at noon.

Parker Paxton challenged a shot by 6-6 Jackson forward Gavin Keelin – h/t Ivonne Chavez-Medina

Jackson presents a few problems for Riverton, particularly in 6-8 forward Andrew Hanna.

Overall, the Broncs are the tallest team in the state with eight players from 6-2 to 6-8.

Despite the obvious height advantage at every position, Riverton played well. The Wolverines hit the boards hard, paced by senior Darrick DeVries. Riverton had only six turnovers in the entire game and shot 40 percent from the floor, a statistic usually good enough to win.

But it didn’t happen.

Parker Paxton tallied 30 points to pace the Wolverines – h/t Ivonne Chavez-Medina

Senior guard Parker Paxton went out with a flourish, scoring 30 points to lead all scorers. Hanna was just one point behind at 29 for the Broncs.

Jackson led the game from start to finish, but the Wolverines closed to a single point at the end of the opening period and were within two six different times during the game. They just couldn’t get the shot to tie or take the lead.

Riverton head coach Beau Sheets had a successful strategy that worked in most games over the last few years, his leading three scorers finish in double figures and his team holds the opponent under 50 points.

Eli Lucas shot over Jackson’s Maison Borchardt – h/t Ivonne Chavez-Medina

That was almost the case Friday afternoon. Paxton tallied 30, DeVries 15, and Ty Sheets 11, but Riverton gave up 65 points.

The game was a fast-paced, basket-for-basket battle in the opening minutes. Hanna scored the first 10 points for Jackson but Riverton answered on each possession. The pace of the game favored the Broncs more than the patient Wolverines. Darrick DeVries on the opening tip – h/t Ivonne Chavez-Medina

Jackson’s size and balanced scoring were the deciding factor along with their ability to get the ball inside with their dominating size.

The first meeting in Wolverine gym on February 2, was almost identical with Jackson taking the win 64-58. Riverton head coach Beau Sheets and assistants Dick Quayle and Pat Patterson watched a play – h/t Ivonne Chavez-Medina

Riverton graduates seven seniors in Paxton, DeVries, Sheets, Hunter Hauck, Eli Lucas, Brodie Dale, and Dre’Vin Monroe.

RIVERTON 20 10 10 21 – 61

JACKSON 21 13 15 16 – 65

Riverton – Darrick DeVries 4 (2) 1-3 15, Ty Sheets 4 (1) 0-0 11, Parker Paxton 7 (3) 7-8 30, Hunter Hauck 2-2 2, Eli Lucas 1 1-2 3. Totals 16 (6) 11-15 61

Jackson – Seb Brunner 2 (1) 0-0 7, AJ Fowler 2 (1) 0-1 7, Andrew Hanna 12 5-10 29, Maisen Borchardt 3 0-0 6, Gavin Keelin 3 (2) 4-6 16. Totals 22 (4) 9-17 65