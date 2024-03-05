Windy conditions persist for Tuesday; expect snow for western regions, Wind River Mountains

(Fremont County, WY) – According to County 10 meteorologist Dave Lipson, another upper level disturbance will be approaching from the west today, March 5, which will increase the pressure gradient, resulting in wind gusts up to 50 mph.

Lipson says to expect snow over the Wind River Mountains today as well, which could lead to some blowover snow in the Lander area.

Expect scattered snow showers and partly to mostly cloudy skies tonight, with little to no snow accumulation for most areas, except for Lander, which could see up to an inch by Wednesday.

Advertisement

The National Weather Service in Riverton has also shared that snow will pick up in western Wyoming today, spilling across northern Wyoming this evening, which could result in travel impacts across western Wyoming. h/t NWSR

High temperatures will be in the lower 40’s for most today, with lows tonight in the 20’s and upper teens for the windier areas.