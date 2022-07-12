Wind River Rally likely to return next year

(Hudson, WY) – The Wind River Rally held in Hudson on June 23-26 was a success, according to Mayor Mike Anderson and Wind River Visitors Council Executive Director Helen Wilson. 128 vans with 221 people camped out in Hudson during those days leaving the area in better shape than what they found it.

The WRVC partnered with the Journal of Lost Time for a vanlife event series in celebration of gathering in beautiful places. It was based in Hudson and offered county-wide excursions and evening events including things like Lander Presents and Castle Gardens.

The event will likely be back for another year, Anderson and Wilson concurred. Most likely in July to give a little more breathing room between it and Hudson Daze.

Some early numbers show the economic impact to be fairly significant with the visitors frequenting the stores in Hudson and spending money across Fremont County in the range of $400 to $2,000 each. They also hired three local bands, Anderson shared.

“They were extremely nice people,” he noted. “They cleaned up the ballpark and they cleaned up where we had them parked is cleaner than it was when they came. They picked up Coal Mine Road for three-quarters of a mile and left it clean.”

Participants came from all over and all had interesting stories to share.