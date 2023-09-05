Weak magnitude earthquake recorded east of Shoshoni Sunday evening

(Fremont County, WY) – A 2.6 magnitude earthquake was recorded and confirmed at 8:39 PM on Sunday, September 3 according to earthquake and volcano activity tracking website volcanodiscovery.com.

The earthquake was also confirmed by the United States Geological Survey and the Incorporated Research Institutions for Seismology.

The epicenter latitude and longitude of the quake was 43.0971°N / 107.7182°W, and had a recorded depth of 11.9 km.

The shaking intensity was listed as “very weak shaking,” which is consistent with quakes of this magnitude.

The closest city to the earthquake was Shoshoni at about 22 miles away from the epicenter, followed by Riverton at 34 miles, with Thermopolis and Hudson the next closest at 45 and 46 miles away.

The estimated seismic energy was recorded at 5 x 108 joules (139 kilowatt hours, equivalent to 0.12 tons of TNT).

