(Douglas, WY) – The Lady Tigers are 1-0 in the Douglas Classic after a 38-36 win over Pine Bluffs on Friday. With the win Lander improved to 3-1 overall on the season.

Lander will take on Wheatland to open up their first of two games today in Douglas. They will play at 10:30 a.m.!

Catch the live video below.

