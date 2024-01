(Pinedale, WY) – The Lander Tigers are off to a 1-0 start at the Pinedale Classic after defeating the defending 3A state champion Worland Warriors.

The Tigers are back in action early this morning against the Outlaws from Rawlins. Both teams won their first games and will get that second win heading into their final game of the classic.

Catch the action live! Tip-off is set for 9:30 a.m.

