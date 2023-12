(Lander, WY) – Lander’s third and final day of the Bill Strannigan Classic starts early in the morning as they battle the Thunderbirds from Cheyenne East.

The Lady Tigers will look to go 3-0 after defeating Star Valley yesterday 53-37. The Tigers will look to get their first win of the year after falling to the Braves 59-32.

Catch the live coverage of Lander Valley vs Cheyenne East down below!

