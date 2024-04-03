Warming trend continues for Wednesday; warmest day of season yet expected tomorrow

(Fremont County, WY) – County 10 meteorologist Dave Lipson has shared that today, April 3, will be sunny and mild, with clear conditions tonight.

Lipson added that tomorrow will be quite similar, and will also most likely be the warmest day of the season yet.

The National Weather Service in Riverton has also shared the below graphic with today’s high and low temperatures.

Advertisement

Highs will be in the 50’s and 60’s for most, with the South Pass area a bit cooler at 47 degrees.

Lows tonight will be in the 30’s. h/t NWSR