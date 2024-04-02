More

    Warming trend continues for Tuesday; expect dry, sunny conditions

    Vince Tropea
    County 10 Weather

    (Fremont County, WY) – County 10 meteorologist Dave Lipson has shared that any lingering/patchy morning fog will dissipate this morning, resulting in sunny skies for today, April 2.

    That high pressure ridge building from the north will also result in clear conditions tonight, Lipson added.

    The National Weather Service in Riverton has also shared that this will be the continuation of a warming trend, with drier conditions.

    High temperatures will be in the 50’s for most today, with lows tonight in the upper 20’s and lower 30’s.

