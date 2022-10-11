Vincent wins Hursh Award

The Riverton Junior Football League celebrated its 41st season with the presentation of the annual John Hursh Award.

Riverton linebacker and running back Braden Vincent is the 2022 winner.

To qualify for the award a player must have participated in Riverton Junior Football for four seasons. The RJFL presents a list of Riverton seniors who met those requirements to the Riverton High School varsity football staff and they select the award winner.

Advertisement

The award was implemented by the late Brett Watson to honor Hursh’s efforts in getting junior football established in Fremont County. Brett Watson field was named in his honor on Major Avenue in Riverton. Braden Vincent displayed the John Hursh award with his mom Devaney Collins, sister Kendell, brother Kam and dad Tom Vincent. {h/t RJFL}

John Hursh was instrumental in getting the RJFL started back in 1981. That first year he coached with Danny Watson, who graduated that spring from high school on the Oilers.

Though Hursh lived in the middle of the Wind River canyon, he made the trip to Riverton every Thursday to officiate games. Hursh later moved to Laramie.

The first winner of the award was the late Brandon Giddings in 1996.

Advertisement

Braden Vincent closed in on a Douglas running back. {h/t Randy Tucker|

In those early years, games were played in the outfield of Roy Peck Field before moving to the present facility on Major Avenue near the Riverton Middle School

The RJFL has three divisions of play with flag football for first and second grade, junior tackle for third and fourth grade, and senior tackle for fifth and sixth-grade players.