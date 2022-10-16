Rock Springs wins 2nd Annual Brett Watson Tournament

The second annual Brett Watson Memorial Tournament, formerly known as the Riverton Junior Football Jamboree, was held at Brett Watson Field on Major Avenue Saturday. Teams from Green River, Rawlins, Rock Springs, Lander, and Riverton competed, with the Rock Springs squad rolling through the competition. Rock Springs dominated the jamboree – {h/t Randy Tucker} A Green River player intercepted a conversion pass – {h/t Randy Tucker} Rock Springs power sweep – {h/t Randy Tucker} Rock Springs defenders stuffing a play – {h/t Randy Tucker} Rock Springs and Green River played in the championship game – {h/t Randy Tucker}

Rock Springs has a very involved parent base, fees of $1000 per player to join the team and they travel heavily. The Tigers played in similar jamborees in Las Vegas and Utah. After the Riverton Jamboree, they’ll play next weekend in Green River, then travel to a 20-team tournament in Laramie the following weekend playing against southeast Wyoming teams and many squads from the Denver Metro area.

They finish the season at Gillette in two weeks with another jamboree.

Lander sweep – {h/t Randy Tucker} Lander – Rawlins – Great catch – {h/t Randy Tucker} Good Rawlins defense. {h/t Randy Tucker} Lander sweep vs. Rawlins – {h/t Randy Tucker} Great open field tackle – {h/t Randy Tucker} Lander defense vs. Rawlins – {h/t Randy Tucker} Rock Springs breakaway run – {h/t Randy Tucker} A wall of junior Tiger blockers – {h/t Randy Tucker} Lander power play vs. Rock Springs – {h/t Randy Tucker} Rock Springs defense vs. Lander – {h/t Randy Tucker} Rock Springs defenders stuffing a play – {h/t Randy Tucker}

Riverton opened with a 29-0 win over Rawlins in the first game of the day at 9 a.m. At noon, the team of fifth and sixth-grade players fell to Green River 39-0. Riverton defense vs. Rawlins – {h/t Randy Tucker} Rawlins roll out vs. Riverton – {h/t Randy Tucker} Riverton forcing a Rawlins fumble – {h/t Randy Tucker} Riverton power sweep vs. Rawlins – {h/t Randy Tucker} Riverton rollout left vs. Rawlins – {h/t Randy Tucker} Riverton vs. Rawlins – {h/t Randy Tucker} High snap covered by Riverton – {h/t Randy Tucker} Riverton line opening a hole vs Rawlins – {h/t Randy Tucker} Riverton short yardage play – {h/t Randy Tucker}

Lander moved the ball at times in their opener with Rock Springs but the Green and White Tigers fell to the Orange and Black Tigers from Sweetwater County 38-0. In their second game, Lander rolled over Rawlins 32-0.

It’s always a little strange when two teams only 18 miles apart never play each other but eventually meet on a field 141 miles away for one, and 159 for the other, but that was the case with Green River and Rock Springs in the championship game.

Green River handed Rock Springs their only loss against Wyoming competition a year ago, but there was no doubt this time as the Tigers took an early 32-6 lead over the Wolves and rolled to the title.

Riverton Officials Association volunteered to referee the jamboree – {h/t Randy Tucker}

Dozens of volunteers helped with this event, and the Riverton Officials Association, one of the best high school football officiating groups in the entire Rocky Mountain region donated their time to work each of the games.