UW awards top scholarship to 9 local students

(Fremont County, WY) – One hundred outstanding high school seniors from across Wyoming have been selected to receive the 2024 Trustees’ Scholars Award, the University of Wyoming’s top academic scholarship. Of those one hundred seniors, nine were from Lander and Riverton.

The premier scholarship for Wyoming resident high school seniors provides a four-year scholarship for an undergraduate degree (or up to eight consecutive semesters), including tuition (up to 18 hours per semester); mandatory fees; and university standard double room and board (room and board is covered providing the student lives in university housing and has a meal plan).

Students from 28 high schools were chosen, along with one home-schooled student.

Recipients are evaluated on their academic excellence (high school grade-point average, ACT/SAT scores and curriculum rigor). Individual interviews were held as well. For this year’s award winners, the average GPA is 3.97, and the average ACT score is 32.

Of the 1,000 Wyoming high school seniors who applied to UW by Dec. 1, 200 students were considered for the award; 150 were invited to campus for interviews; and 100 were selected.

To retain the scholarship all four years at UW, students must maintain full-time continuous enrollment (at least 12 semester hours) during the fall and spring semesters each year, along with a 3.25 cumulative GPA.

Local recipients of the 2024 scholarship, listed by high schools they’re attending, are:

Lander Valley High School — Emily Anderson, Matt Gray, Benjamin Kulow, Reed McFadden, Ella Stanbury and Randall Wise.

Riverton High School — Rylee Johnson, Aidan Jones and Katherine Shields.