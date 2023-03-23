Transportation Commission awards nearly $9.6 million in contracts in March

(Cheyenne, WY) – The Wyoming Transportation Commission awarded almost $9.6 million in contracts for five Wyoming Department of Transportation construction projects during its March 16 regular business meeting.

The commission awarded a $6.17 million bid to Gillette-based S&S Builders, LLC, for a project involving bridge rehabilitation, traffic control, paving and other work in various locations within Johnson, Laramie, Natrona and Niobrara Counties. The contracted completion date is October 15, 2024.

Afton-based Avail Valley Construction-WY, LLC, was awarded a $1.18 million bid for a project involving grading, seeding, erosion control, traffic control and other work on Wyoming Highway 351 in Sublette County. The contracted completion date is October 31, 2024.

A nearly $1.26 million bid was awarded to Cowley-based S&L Industrial for a project involving paving, concrete work, traffic control and other work at various locations within Albany, Big Horn, Campbell, Carbon, Crook, Fremont, Goshen, Johnson, Laramie, Natrona, Niobrara, Park, Platte, Sheridan, Sweetwater, Washakie and Weston Counties. The contracted completion date is October 31, 2023.

The commission awarded an $800,076 bid to Casper-based 71 Construction for a project involving grading, paving, seeding, erosion control and other work on Wyoming Highway 789 in Fremont County. The contracted completion date is November 30, 2023.

Also based in Casper, Modern Electric Co. was awarded a $180,310 bid for a project involving electrical work, traffic control and other work on Wyoming Highway 238 and US Highway 89 in Lincoln County. The contracted completion date is June 30, 2024.

All of this month’s awarded projects are primarily funded with federal dollars. Almost all WYDOT projects are awarded to the lowest bid.

