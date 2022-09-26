Three candidates selected for interim Secretary of State on Saturday

(Pavillion, WY) – The selection of the three candidates for interim Secretary of State happened in Pavillion on September 24 by the Wyoming Republican Party State Central Committee.

Wyoming Republican Party Chairman Frank Eathorne led the selection meeting, which had 72 voting members present, 19 of which participated by Zoom.

Eleven candidates originally applied for the vacancy, and eight spoke at Saturday’s selection meeting. One withdrew prior to the meeting, and two were unable to attend.

Each person was given three minutes to speak while the other candidates were not in the room. This was followed by answering four questions: 1) Do you support the candidacy of Chuck Gray for Secretary of State, and what is your plan to support him in a successful transition?; 2) What are the two greatest needs to ensure election integrity in November?; 3) During the interim, you will serve on the SLIB Board how will you prioritize funding for projects?; and 4) How long have you been a registered republican? Answer in years only.

Karl Allred, Marti Halverson, and Bryan Miller were selected as the three finalists for the interim Secretary of State position.

Halverson had the most votes with 55. Miller was next with 52 and Allred had 43.

“This is not a job, this is an interim placeholder, and I will do everything there is to make sure that this office passes flawlessly over to our elected Secretary of State,” Allred said during his speech.

He is a state committeeman for the Uinta County Republican Party.

When asked if she supports the candidacy of Chuck Gray for Secretary of State, Halverson immediately responded with “absolutely, yes.” Her plan to support him in a successful transition is “whatever Chuck needs me to do. If I’m the successful candidate, my next phone call will be to Chuck Gray.”

She is the chairwoman of the Lincoln County Republican Party.

Miller responded to the question about ensuring election integrity this November by sharing that everybody from the top down needs to follow the rules. “The rules are there for a reason.”

He is the chairman of the Sheridan County Republican Party.

Governor Mark Gordon has five days to select one of these three finalists.

