During World War II, Cheyenne native Alan O’Hashi and his family were allowed to stay in Cheyenne rather than be sent to internment camps like Heart Mountain. “Beyond heart Mountain” documents the overt and quiet racism that was pervasive in Cheyenne at the time.

Join us for the film screening and be entered to win a copy of Alan O’Hashi’s book, “Beyond Heart Mountain”

When & Where:

The Riverton Branch Library, May 18th 7pm

The Dubois Branch Library, May 18th 7pm