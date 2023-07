(Fremont County, WY) – According to the National Weather Service in Riverton, the first half of the day will be sunny, warm and breezy, with clouds increasing by the late morning.

Thunderstorms develop during the afternoon, with strong to severe storms possible, especially in northern parts of the state.

High temperatures will be in the 70’s and 80’s today, with lows tonight in the 40’s and 50’s.

Advertisement

h/t NWSR