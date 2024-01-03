Start 2024 At the Library—Enhanced Storytime and Lego Club kick off this week

Many activities for youth are available at the Lander Library this January.

Check out the new and improved Enhanced Storytime starting this Wednesday, January 3rd at 10:30 am. Meet other families and help your child develop early literacy skills at these weekly events. Enhanced Storytime is suitable for infants through age 5 or 6. After stories and songs, little littles will have the opportunity to explore sensory activities while the bigger littles will have a game or craft.

Lego Club for ages 6-12 meets monthly with the January meeting Thursday January 4th from 4-4:45 pm.

Teens in grades 7-12 are invited to the Canteen each Wednesday for organized activities. This month includes: vision boards, puzzle-making, and an escape box.

Chess Club meets the second and fourth Thursdays of each month and is for youth of all ages.

This month’s Storytime Dance Party will be on Friday January 19th at 10:30 am.

Hope to see you and your children at the library this month!