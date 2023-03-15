Spark Joy this Spring at the Fremont County Library System!

The Fremont County Library System presents, the Spark Joy program with Shannon Huneycutt, March 22nd 6pm at the Lander Library, and 7pm at the Riverton, and Dubois Branch Libraries.

Certified KonMari consultant Shannon Huneycutt brings an inspiring online presentation on what it means to lead a life that Sparks Joy. Discover the KonMari philosophy and guiding principles needed to tidy your home, and organize your life once and for all!

Bring a t-shirt and a pair of pants so you can learn the famous KonMari Vertical folding technique and leave feeling motivated to Spark Joy in your home, office, and life!

Not sure if you can make it? Access to the presentation will be offered free online, March 22nd-24th and can be found on any of the FCLS Library Facebook Pages.

For more information, call 307-856-3556 (Riverton) 307-455-2992 (Dubois) 307-332-5194 (Lander) or stop by any of the FCLS libraries.