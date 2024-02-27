Snowfall should end by mid-day for most areas; patchy fog, windy conditions likely tonight

(Fremont County, WY) – County 10 meteorologist Dave Lipson has shared that the Canadian-cold-front-caused snow we experienced overnight should end by mid-day today, February 27.

That cold front will bring about 1-3 inches of snow by mid-day for various parts of the county, and we should expect gusting winds up 30 mph today as well.

The north, northeast wind gusts will continue tonight, which Lipson says will be mostly clear and cold, with some areas of localized, patchy fog.

The National Weather Service in Riverton is calling for windy conditions and warmer temperatures for the rest of the week.

Highs will be in the 20’s and mid teens for most today, with lows tonight in the lower teens and lower single digits for the windier areas. h/t NWSR