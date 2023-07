(Fremont County, WY) – According to the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wednesday will be a nice day for most, with mild temperatures and a sunny to partly cloudy sky.

A better chance of thunderstorms returns Thursday afternoon, some of which could be strong to possibly severe

High temperatures will be in the 60’s and 70’s for most today, with lows tonight in the 40’s and 50’s.

h/t NWSR