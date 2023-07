(Fremont County, WY) – According to the National Weather Service in Riverton, showers and thunderstorms will be likely across central and southern portions of the area today.

Locally heavy rain will be the main threat, but small hail and strong outflow winds could also occur.

Temperatures will be slightly cooler compared to Thursday, with high in the 60’s and 70’s today, and lows tonight in the upper 40’s and lower 50’s.

