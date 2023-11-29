Shoshoni Schools to stay put during power outage; after school activities may be cancelled

UPDATE: Power has been restored.

(Shoshoni, WY) – Shoshoni Schools are among those currently being affected by the power outage in the area, and have announced they will remain in class until the end of the school day, according to a post shared on the school Facebook page and comments from district staff.

After school activities will be cancelled if power is not restored by 3:20 PM. The estimated restoration time is by 2:30 PM.

Advertisement

The full message from the school is below.

“The School has been without power since 11:12 am. We have had an update from Rocky Mountain Power that power should be restored by 2:30pm. Our building is staying warm and we are planning on continuing on through the end of the school day. If the power is not restored by 3:20pm we will be cancelling all after school activities and practices. Your kids have been fed and instruction is continuing. Thanks.”