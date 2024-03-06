Shoshoni Junior High Student of the Week: Wyatt McFarland

Wyatt McFarland is Shoshoni Junior High’s student of the week. He participates in JH Boys Basketball.

Jayla was nominated by Ms. Rapp:

“Wyatt is an enthusiastic student, who brings lots of energy and laughter to our mentor group. He is ready and willing to attack problems, and works well with students of all ages. He is a joy to work with!”

Advertisement

Wyatt’s favorite subject in school is P.E. because he loves all the sports they do throughout the year, and learning new ones. He says what makes his school special, are the amazing teachers and students.

Wyatt is the son of Alyssa and Scott McFarland.