Shoshoni Junior High Student of the Week: Tel Jarrard

Tel Jarrard is Shoshoni Junior High’s student of the week. Tel participates in Basketball, Football, and Track.

Tel was nominated by Mr. McCoy: “Tel is a hard worker who consistently turns in his assignments on time and seeks creative solutions.”

Tel’s favorite school subject is Enrichment. He enjoys it because “it gives me opportunities to catch up on work and most of the time I have the choice to go to the gym.”

Tel thinks his school is special because of the small number of people. “There are many opportunities to catch up on work and it’s hard to get behind.”

Tel is the son of TJ and Amy Jarrard.