Shoshoni Junior High Student of the Week: Lainee Gardner

Lainee Gardner is Shoshoni Junior High’s student of the week. She participates in Track and Volleyball.

Lainee was nominated by Mr. Nelson and Mrs. Trehearne:

“Lainee comes in day after day and works hard for me. What especially stands out is when her achievement is not quite where she would like it to be, she takes the time to learn the material and get help! “(Mr. Nelson)

Advertisement

“She is excelling in math and assisting in teaching her friends. ” (Mrs. Trehearne)

Lainee’s favorite subject is “Track because it is a lot of fun and makes me focus on being independent in my sport.”

Lainee says what makes her school special is, “All the really nice teachers that care about students.”

Lainee is the daughter of Bridget Gardner and Jason Garner.

Advertisement