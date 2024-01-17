Shoshoni Junior High Student of the Week: Braydan Brown

Braydan Brown is Shoshoni Junior High’s student of the week. Brayden enjoys playing chess and other board games.

Brayden was nominated by Mr. Woody and Mr. Weber:

Brayden has an awesome attitude! He comes into class in a good mood and is very willing to work. Brayden is an awesome student to have around if you need work done, a positive attitude and solid jokes to make you laugh. Not only is Brayden an incredible student, but he is also an awesome friend. You can count on Brayden if you ever need someone to listen to you. Congratulations Brayden, we are very proud of all the growth you have shown this past semester! (Mr. Woody)

Brayden works hard for me in class, always engaged and joins the conversation.(Mr. Weber)

Brayden’s favorite school subject is science because he says: “I am really fascinated by it and it just comes naturally to me.” He believes his school is special because everyone is nice in their own different ways and he learns many things.

Brayden is the son of Jason and Loretta Boss.