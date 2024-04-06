Scattered snow showers, high winds, colder temperatures for Saturday

(Fremont County, WY) – County 10 meteorologist Dave Lipson has shared that the strong Pacific cold front swinging across the area today, April 6, will result in much colder temperatures compared to yesterday, and a “blustery” southwest wind shifting to the northwest at speeds of 50+ mph gusts.

Expect scattered snow showers today, which will continue tonight, along with continued wind gusts.

By Sunday morning, expect one to two inches of snow for northeast Fremont County, namely Moneta, Lost Cabin and Lysite, Lipson says, as well as Beaver Rim to the South and Sinks Canyon above Lander.

Advertisement

The National Weather Service in Riverton has also shared that areas of snowfall will increase across northern Wyoming, bringing hazardous travel conditions through Sunday.

High temperatures will be in the upper 30’s to mid 40’s for most today, with lows tonight in the lower 30’s. h/t NWSR