    SageWest donates to Kiwanis of Lander

    Sponsored by SageWest Health Care
    Pictured: John Whiteside (left) SageWest CEO and Gabe Harris (right) Kiwanis Board Member and SageWest Plant Operations Director.

    SageWest is pleased to donate to the Kiwanis of Lander, to support our local youth in the community.

