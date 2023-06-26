Riverton, Lander rainfall totals already record-breaking so far for June

(Fremont County, WY) – The National Weather Service in Riverton has shared some rainfall totals for the month of June so far, and to no one’s surprise both Lander and Riverton have broken some records.

The NWSR says that “a delayed spring has brought day after day of rain across the area, resulting in some impressive rain totals so far this month.”

The graphic below lists various locations and how much rain has been reported there this month through June 24, and also lists the average amount of rain that location received for the entire month of June, as well as the period of record for that location.

h/t NWSR

The NWSR also notes that:

1. All sites listed are for the airports, except Jackson, which is a COOP location. Remember showers and storms can produce various rain totals over short distances, so the location may not be fully representative of a larger area .

2. The Rock Springs Airport rain gauge has been noted to have poor data quality, so that location’s total may not be fully accurate.

3. Average rain totals were calculated using the period of record through 2022, so the June 2023 data is not included in those averages.

