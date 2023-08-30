Riverton golf places high in week three of the season

(Jackson, WY) – Riverton varsity golf took a trip to Jackson and Star Valley for the Little Snake River Shootout Tournament on the third week of the high school season. This tournament was played on two different courses that included Teton Pines and Cedar Creek.
Riverton’s Parker Paxton earned a three-stroke win in the boy’s division with a 138. Tylynn McDonald led the Lady Wolverines taking second falling two strokes from tying first place. Evanston won both team titles.
Riverton High School golfers will be at home this Thursday and Friday for their match-play tournament. It will take place at the Riverton County Club.
Girls Team
- Evanston 586
- Jackson 589
- Riverton 599
- Star Valley 618
Girls Individual
- 2. Tylynn McDonald – 193
- 7. Anika Stanley – 198
- 15. Riley Stone – 216
- 16. Taelyn Leseberg – 219
- 20. Aspen Ablard – 234
Boys Team
- Evanston – 629
- Riverton – 631
- Jackson – 643
- Star Valley – 675
- Pinedale – 694
- Rock Springs 718
Boys Individual
- 1. Parker Paxton – 138
- 4. Brodie Dale – 154
- 5. Kyler Graham – 155
- 27. Garrick McDonald – 188
- 29. Tristan Ladd – 192
Editors Note: Match play dates have been updated.