Riverton golf places high in week three of the season

(Jackson, WY) – Riverton varsity golf took a trip to Jackson and Star Valley for the Little Snake River Shootout Tournament on the third week of the high school season. This tournament was played on two different courses that included Teton Pines and Cedar Creek.

Riverton’s Parker Paxton earned a three-stroke win in the boy’s division with a 138. Tylynn McDonald led the Lady Wolverines taking second falling two strokes from tying first place. Evanston won both team titles.

Riverton High School golfers will be at home this Thursday and Friday for their match-play tournament. It will take place at the Riverton County Club.

Girls Team

Evanston 586

Jackson 589

Riverton 599

Star Valley 618

Girls Individual

2. Tylynn McDonald – 193

7. Anika Stanley – 198

15. Riley Stone – 216

16. Taelyn Leseberg – 219

20. Aspen Ablard – 234

Boys Team

Evanston – 629

Riverton – 631

Jackson – 643

Star Valley – 675

Pinedale – 694

Rock Springs 718

Boys Individual

1. Parker Paxton – 138

4. Brodie Dale – 154

5. Kyler Graham – 155

27. Garrick McDonald – 188

29. Tristan Ladd – 192

Editors Note: Match play dates have been updated.