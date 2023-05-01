Riverton council to hear funding recs for economic development tax Tuesday

The Riverton City Council will hold a regular meeting at 7 p.m. Tuesday, May 2, in the Council Chambers at Riverton City Hall, 816 N. Federal Blvd.

The agenda begins with a Building Safety Month proclamation followed by a presentation on the Wind River Visitors Council budget.

The council will also consider two ordinances on third and final reading: one adopting the National Electrical Code and another regarding use of counterfeit currency.

EDGE recommendations

Next, the Evolve, Diversify and Grow our Economy Committee will make its funding recommendations for Riverton’s portion of the countywide half percent sales tax for economic development.

Eight entities applied for the funding in March, with requests totaling about $665,000 – almost twice the amount currently available for distribution ($339,742), according to a memo from staff.

EDGE recommended a total distribution of $278,054 this round, including full funding for the Riverton Ice Hockey Association ($25,174) and The Golden Buffalo ($26,500).

Two other entities were recommended for partial funding:

-Brown Sugar Coffee Roastery requested $399,474 and was recommended for $196,000

-High County Fungus LLC requested $43,298 and was recommended for $30,380

Entities that EDGE did not recommend funding include:

-Fremont Local Foods – requested $5,470

-Rendezvous City Beef Roundup – requested $25,000

-Riverton Downtowners Main Street Alliance – requested $15,000

-Riverton Youth Soccer Association – requested $125,000 h/t City of Riverton

Potholes

The council will consider awarding a $721,275 bid to 71 Construction for the city’s 2023 pavement preservation project, which includes chip seal, slurry seal and replacement of concrete “in areas necessary to improve drainage,” according to staff.

“This project takes into account five areas where potholing is especially bad,” staff said, referring to areas on West Adams, Park Avenue, and Forest Drive. “This proposal should eliminate potholes that may develop in the future and properly repair an area of roadway where multiple potholes exist.”

Finally, the council will consider approving Jviation as the firm for Riverton’s airport master plan.

The existing master plan for Central Wyoming Regional Airport was completed in 2011 “and is due to be replaced,” staff said, noting that costs related to the contract are yet to be determined.

Tuesday’ meeting will be preceded by a 6:45 p.m. Finance Committee meeting in the same location.

Both meetings are open to the public for in-person attendance and will be streamed live on the city’s YouTube channel, where past meeting recordings are stored.

For more information call the City of Riverton at 856-2227.