Riverton City Council to consider fiscal year 2023-2024 budget resolution during special meeting Tuesday

The Riverton City Council will hold a special meeting at 7 p.m. Tuesday, June 13, in the Council Chambers at Riverton City Hall, 816 N. Federal Blvd.

The agenda for the meeting includes one item: a public hearing and consideration of a resolution adopting the fiscal year 2023-2024 budget.

The meeting is open to the public for in-person attendance and will be streamed live on the city’s YouTube channel, where past meeting recordings are stored.

For more information call the City of Riverton at 856-2227.