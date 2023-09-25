Riverton City Council holding special meeting Tuesday to consider WCDA Block Grant funding applications

The Riverton City Council will hold a special meeting at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 26, in the Council Chambers at Riverton City Hall, 816 N. Federal Blvd.

The agenda includes one item: the consideration of resolutions supporting Wyoming Community Development Authority Block Grant applications.

The funding can be used to cover existing projects in the city’s five-year capital plan, according to a memo from staff.

Advertisement

The memo says staff identified $3.26 million in projects that could benefit from the funding, including:

-a $660,000 water tank rehabilitation at the water treatment plant

-a $840,000 replacement of the ultra-violet disinfection system at the wastewater treatment plan

-a $1.4 million rebuild of the clarifier units at the wastewater treatment plant

-a $325,000 grit system upgrade at the wastewater treatment plant

“The projects identified tend to be pushed out to future years because of the significant cost involved,” staff said. “If successful with the grant applications, this would allow the needed repairs to be completed without placing significant impact on the Water and Wastewater Enterprise Funds.”

Tuesday’s meeting is open to the public for in-person attendance and will be streamed live on the city’s YouTube channel, where past meeting recordings are stored.

For more information call the City of Riverton at 856-2227.

Advertisement