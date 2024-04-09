Recent Deaths: Kaiser, Lee

Larry Raymond Kaiser passed away of natural causes on April 3, 2024, at the age of 82. He was born on July 21, 1941 in Cleveland, Ohio. He was raised by Clara and Raymond Kaiser with his sisters, Lucy and Liza, in Michigan. Larry will be laid to rest next to his wife, Shirley, at Mount Hope Cemetery in Lander, Wyoming. To view full obituary, click here.

Mary Jean Lee of Lander, WY died on April 6 2024. The all-night wake will begin on Friday, April 12, 2024, at Blue Sky Hall from 7:00 P.M. until 8:30 P.M. where Mary will then be moved to the family home (23 Sand Hills Rd. Lander, Wyoming 82520) until 9:00 A.M. Saturday, April 13, 2024. The funeral service will take place at Blue Sky Hall at 10:00 A.M. on Saturday, April 13, 2024. To view full obituary, click here.