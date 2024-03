Our condolences to the families and friends of the following:

Billy Edward Mills Sr. of Lander, Wyoming, at the age of 74, went to Heaven on March 2, 2024. Celebration of Life Dinner will be held on March 9, 2024, at 5:00 p.m. at Word of Faith Family Church, 515 S. 2nd St., Lander, WyomingTo. To view full obituary, click here.

