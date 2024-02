Our condolences to the families and friends of the following:

Oren “Butch” Julius McAdams, a devoted husband, father, grandfather, and a proud Veteran, passed away peacefully on February 16, 2024, in Riverton, Wyoming. The family invites friends and relatives to join in celebrating Butch’s remarkable life on Friday 23rd of February graveside at Sacagawea cemetery at 11AM. Refreshments after are at the house, 15071 Hwy 287, Fort Washakie. To view full obituary, click here.

Advertisement