Public Notice: Notice of Final Payment

The Eastern Shoshone and Northern Arapaho Tribes has accepted all work as complete according to the Final Inspection Report set forth in the written agreement between Ducks Unlimited Inc., Whiskeyboard Construction, US Fish & Wildlife Service, and the Eastern Shoshone and Northern Arapaho Tribes dated December 21, 2021 for the Barquin Enhancement project on the Wind River Reservation.

Whiskeyboard Construction is entitled to final payment therefore, and on the 41st day after the first publication of this notice final payment of the full amount due under the Agreement will be made. Nothing in this notice shall be construed as relieving the Contactor and Sureties on its bond from any claim or claims for the work or labor done or materials or supplies furnished in the execution of the Agreement. All persons having claims for labor and materials furnished by the Contractor shall present a verified statement of the amount due and unpaid on account of the same to Ducks Unlimited prior to the day specified for final payment. Failure on the part of the claimant to file such statement will relieve Ducks Unlimited from any and all liability on such claim.

Sponsor: Ducks Unlimited, Inc.

By: Tom Peterson, Manager of Conservation Programs

This public notice has been paid for by Ducks Unlimited.