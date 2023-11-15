Proof of loss, resolution, and more came before the Commissioners on Nov. 14

(Lander, WY) – The Fremont County Commissioners met on Tuesday, Nov. 14, for their regular meeting. Commissioners Ron Fabrizius and Clarence Thomas were absent. Below is a recap.

A final proof of loss from the Wyoming Association of Risk Management for a 2022 Chevrolet Silverado truck issued to the Sheriff’s Department was approved for the damages of $9,961.96, less deductible of $5,000, for an amount to be received by the county of $4,961.96.

The Board approved Resolution No. 2023-22 “FY 2023-2024 Budge Amendment No. 2″ for Unanticipated Revenues and Budget Transfers.”

Unanticipated Revenue:

WYDOT Highway Safety Progam to Fremont County Sheriff – reason: DUI/OP HVE Grants FY 2024, amount: $28,612

Wyoming State Treasurer to Fremont County Election – reason: Election Training Funds, amount: $5,108

Budget Transfers:

Cash Reserve to Ambulance – reason: increase subsidy, amount: $386,796

The 2024 Holidays were approved: New Year’s Day (January 1); President’s Day (February 19); Memorial Day (May 27); Independence Day (July 4); Labor Day (September 2); Veterans Day (November 11); Thanksgiving Holiday (November 28-29); and Christmas Eve and Christmas Day (December 24-25). The Courthouse will be closed to the public for Primary Election Day (August 20); Columbus Day (October 14) and General Election Day (November 5).

The 2024 Fremont County Commission meeting schedule was approved.

