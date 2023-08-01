Presbyterian Church rezone, EDGE Committee recommendations on Riverton City Council agenda for Tuesday

The Riverton City Council will hold a regular meeting at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 1, in the Council Chambers at Riverton City Hall, 816 N. Federal Blvd.

The agenda includes a Riverton Police Department public introduction and oath of office, followed by council consideration of three ordinances:

-the Riverview Cove Subdivision rezone on third reading

-the Reddon Addition plat and annexation on second reading

-the Presbyterian Church rezone on second reading

There are also two bid awards on the agenda – for a $244,000 hook truck and a $3.5 million water meter project.

Other items on the agenda include:

-$22,700 in engineering services for phytoremediation summer maintenance

-funding recommendations from the EDGE Committee

Tuesday’s council meeting will be preceded by a 6:45 p.m. Finance Committee meeting in the same location.

Both meetings are open to the public for in-person attendance and will be streamed live on the city’s YouTube channel, where past meeting recordings are stored.

For more information call the City of Riverton at 856-2227.

