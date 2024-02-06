Possum Pete’s pays off lunch debt for all Wind River School students

(Pavillion, WY) – Students at Wind River Schools are now free from any school meal debt, thanks to a recent donation from Possum Pete’s bar and grill.

“Student lunch debt has been paid off for every student attending Fremont County School District #6,” a post shared on the Wind River School Facebook page states, due to the “gracious Christmas donation from Possum Pete’s.”

Possum Pete’s is located at 110 W Center Ave. in Pavillion.

The post clarifies that breakfast and lunch are free through FCSD #6’s current food service program, and that “the only time a student will incur a cost is for à la carte items, milks that are not a part of a meal, or second meals.”