    Possible scattered snow showers for Aprils Fools Day; patchy fog likely tonight

    Vince Tropea
    County 10 Weather

    (Fremont County, WY) – County 10 meteorologist Dave Lipson has shared that moisture will be wrapping around the backside of the exting low pressure center today, April 1, which will result in scattered snow showers under mostly cloudy skies.

    Lipson say to expect mostly clear skies tonight, with possible patchy fog.

    The National Weather Service in Riverton has also shared that high pressure moves in for the rest of the week, with dry conditions likely.

    High temperatures will be in the 40’s for most today, with lows tonight in the 20’s.

    h/t NWSR
