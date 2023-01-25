Point-in-Time Count happening in Riverton, Shoshoni and Lander on Thursday

(Fremont County, WY) – The annual Point-in-Time Count is happening Thursday, January 26 in three locations across Fremont County: Riverton, Shoshoni and Lander. The count begins at 7:30 am in each location.

The count occurs once a year and is for individuals and families that are homeless and living unsheltered on the street during the time period of 5 pm on January 25 to 7:30 am on January 26.

If you would like to volunteer to help with the count or have additional questions, contact Kate Martini with the VOA at (307) 315-0177.

h/t Kate Martini