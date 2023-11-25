People in the 10: Veteran Edward Porcano

(Riverton, WY) – County 10 saw Veteran Edward Porcano holding a sign near the corner of N 3rd Street and Main, and stopped to see how we could help.

We learned he is raising money to publish a book, and even pennies are appreciated. This book is one of about 40 he’s written over the years.

During our visit, he read me several poems from his book of poetry, which have been compared to those of William Wordsworth, one of the founders of English Romanticism, he shared.

Reading me the poem “Moonbeams” (h/t Amanda Fehring, County 10)

He sits out there on his walker, holding the sign nearly every day. He noted the nice fall weather has been helpful in his endeavor.

Porcano’s 88-years-old and said he needs to raise thousands. A feat he might not live long enough to accomplish, he explained.

He joined the Army at the young age of 17 during the Korean War. Due to his age, he was sent to Europe. I believe I hold the record for receiving the most Dear John Letters in one day. Three different girls wrote me. -Edward Porcano

Those three girls learned that they were writing the same boy at the ice skating rink back home in New York, and they all wrote him the same Dear John Letter and sent it with the same stamp and postmark. Of course, he didn’t think he was actually dating any of them, Porcano explained, but they thought otherwise.

After serving in the Army, he decided to join the Air Force, where he worked on planes.

He’s been a writer since age six when he wrote a poem for a little girl in his class. He continued to write poetry, which he can do in about five minutes, and then started to write books.

You can’t go in a bookstore and enjoy my books. They’re not there yet. -Edward Porcano

He has confidence in his latest book, which he’s read four times for fun, but needs help publishing it. He’s not online, so he can’t go the new routes for raising money.

The book takes place 40 years from now, and there is a whole different system of politics, he teased about it.

He writes under the name Edward David.

If you are interested in getting in touch with Edward, please email [email protected].