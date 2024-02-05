Online auction open now through Feb. 10

(Pavillion, WY) – Wind River Schools 15th Annual Service Week is currently underway for the Bates family. The online auction is currently live and can be found here.

They are still accepting donations for the online auction. Please take a picture of your auction item, include the estimated value with a short description, and email that info to [email protected] or [email protected]. The online auction is happening now through Saturday the 10th.

There will also be items auctioned off during the Wind River vs. Shoshoni basketball game on Feb. 9 during the girls’ and boys’ varsity games starting at 5:30 p.m.

The Bates family has been part of the Wind River Community for the past 12 years. Jeff drove the bus, Janet taught, and Austin and Brooklyn both attended Wind River Schools. Jeff is currently serving on the Crowheart Volunteer Fire Department. On December 8th, Jeff was in a serious car accident that left him paralyzed from the neck down. He was life-flighted to Billings, where he underwent a 6-hour surgery to repair the damage to his neck. Jeff spent over a week in the ICU in Billings and was later transferred to Elk Horn Rehabilitation Center in Casper.