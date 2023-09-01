October jury trial set for 17-year-old involved in July 4 high speed chase in Lander

(Lander, WY) – An October 30 Jury trial has been set for Evan Smith, the 17-year-old driver who led Lander Police Department (LPD) officers on a high speed chase through the streets of Lander while holding a female passenger against her will on July 4.

Smith faces three felonies for aggravated fleeing or attempting to elude police officers, property destruction and defacement – aggregate, and aggravated assault and battery; and a misdemeanor for reckless endangering, as per an amended information.

Smith pled “not guilty” to these charges at his July 24 arraignment, resulting in an October 2 pretrial conference and the October 30 jury trial.

County 10 will continue to provide updates on Smith, which can be found here.