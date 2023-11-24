NWSR shares Thanksgiving snow storm snowfall totals; Sinks Canyon recorded 28 inches

(Fremont County, WY) – The National Weather Service in Riverton has shared snowfall totals for the 2023 Thanksgiving winter storm up through 9:00 AM this morning, Friday, November 24, and as expected, there were some pretty high numbers.

The Sinks Canyon area, which is currently closed to thru traffic and under a “No Unnecessary Travel” advisory, got hit the heaviest and recorded between 24 and 28 inches.

Lander and Riverton each recorded up to 20 inches in some areas, while Dubois was also in the double digit club at 10 inches.

More totals are shared below. h/t NWSR