November 2023 FCSO monthly update

(Lander, WY) – Fremont County Sheriff Ryan Lee provided a monthly update at the Nov. 14 Fremont County Commissioners’ meeting.

There were a total of 154 bookings in October, down 34 from September. The following is the breakdown of the bookings for October: 73 Riverton Police Department, 52 Fremont County Sheriff’s Office, 23 Lander Police Department, 2 Wyoming Highway Patrol, 2 U.S. Marshals, 2 Shoshoni Police Department, and 0 Dubois Police Department.

The current inmate population as of Nov. 13 is 144 in house and 148 in custody. 100 males, 44 females, 2 juveniles, 1 home confinement, and 1 state hospital.

49 have been sentenced: 31 males and 18 females. 99 are pre-adjudicated: 43 percent District Court, 40 percent Riverton Circuit Court, 15 percent Lander Circuit Court, 2 percent Riverton Municipal Court, and 0 percent Lander Municipal Court.

There have been 6,120 calls for service so far this calendar year.

This fiscal year, beginning in July 2023, there have been 23 missions compared to 22 last fiscal year at this time. Four of those missions have resulted in fatalities: Ocean Lake – Drowning, Cirque of the Towers – Fall, Gannett Peak – Fall, and Steamboat Lake – Missing (presumed deceased).