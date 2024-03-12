Nominations sought for inaugural Excellence in Historic Preservation Award

In conjunction with the month-long celebration of Historic Preservation Month in May of 2024, the Alliance for Historic Wyoming proudly announces the establishment of their first-ever award program, seeking to highlight excellence in historic preservation. The Alliance is a 501c3 non-profit organization that works with communities statewide to advocate for the preservation of Wyoming’s historic places and spaces.

This award will celebrate projects, individuals, organizations, or businesses that have made a positive impact on the historic preservation movement in Wyoming. Currently, the Alliance is seeking nominations from the public to recognize those who have contributed to their ongoing mission in exceptional ways. It is politely requested that self-nominations are not submitted for this award.

Nominations are due by March 31st. Selection will take place in early April, by a panel of

AHW staff, board, volunteers, and other industry experts. During May, the Alliance for Historic Wyoming will travel to the selected recipient’s community to celebrate and present the award. To nominate projects, individuals, businesses or organizations, please find the nomination for the Excellence in Historic Preservation Award form at www.historicwyoming.org/awards/

Advertisement

Any questions about this award can be directed to the Executive Director of the Alliance for

Historic Wyoming with the contact information provided above.