NOLS to host movie screening of The Rescue

(Lander, WY) – Jimmy Chin will be out of the country for a funeral ceremony and unable to attend the movie screening and planned Q&A. NOLS will continue with the free showing of The Rescue on Saturday, October 8 at 4:00 pm in the Lander Valley High School auditorium.

Hilaree Nelson died in a ski mountaineering accident on Mount Manaslu in Nepal on September 26, 2022. She was a fellow North Face Athlete and close friend of Jimmy. He is attending a traditional Sherpa burial ceremony this week in Kathmandu and spending time with her family.

“Our thoughts are with Hilaree’s family and friends as they mourn her passing and celebrate her inspiring life,” shares Walter Southwood, NOLS Creative Director. “We know many people will be disappointed that Jimmy is unable to attend the screening. We look forward to finding another opportunity to bring him back to Lander.”

The Rescue is a National Geographic Documentary Film about the daring rescue of 12 boys and their coach from deep inside a flooded cave in Northern Thailand. Using a wealth of never-before-seen material and exclusive interviews, this movie brings alive one of the most perilous and extraordinary rescues in modern times and shines a light on the shared humanity of the international community that united to save the boys.

Doors open at 3:00 pm and seating will be general admission. h/t NOLS