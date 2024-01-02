National Museum of Military Vehicles Tank Restoration Shop Opens for Exclusive Public Tours

Dubois, Wyoming – The National Museum of Military Vehicles, located near Dubois, Wyoming, is hosting its first-ever Restoration Shop Program on Saturday, January 13th. It will repeat the program on Saturday, February 17th for those unable to attend the January session. Register at the museum’s guest services desk by 10 a.m. on the day of the program to be directed to the main meeting room. Normal museum admission rates apply.

The Restoration Shop Program begins with a presentation by a panel of experts, using case studies to describe the military vehicle restoration process, followed by a Q&A session. The group then relocates for a tour of the 47,500 square foot restoration shop in Dubois. Attendees will see the shop’s capabilities, including an overhead crane, machine shop, welding shop, work bays, the process of stripping vehicles of paint and corrosion, a tank-sized paint booth, and the inventory of spare parts required to support a state-of-the-art restoration shop operation.

The program concludes with a tour of the building that houses the military vehicles driven annually in the Dubois 4th of July parade. Attendees will have the opportunity to climb into the parade vehicles.

The Restoration Shop Program is designed for military vehicle restoration enthusiasts, mechanics, trade school students, and anyone interested in military vehicles. More information is available along with preregistration information here.